Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 23,314 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willdan Group news, Director Wanda Kay Reder sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $101,541.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,354.96. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $904,816.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,399,154.34. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,141 shares of company stock valued at $43,089,466. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

