Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 156.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,114 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,852,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,166,000 after acquiring an additional 251,924 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,848 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

JANX opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.84. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

