Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79,504 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Globus Medical by 932.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

