Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $86,000 in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, insider Kevin Mcculloch purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. This represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $334,477.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,968.96. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,777 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xeris Biopharma

Free Report

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

