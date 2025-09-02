Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.13 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

