Popular, Inc. $BPOP Stock Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,524 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Popular worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Popular by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Popular Stock Up 0.7%

BPOP opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $126.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.