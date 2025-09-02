OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,126 shares of company stock valued at $871,272 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

