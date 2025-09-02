Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,847,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $17,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

WABC opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%.The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

