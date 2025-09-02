Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $126,000 Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust $CEV

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%

CEV stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.