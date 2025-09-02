Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $112,000 in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

