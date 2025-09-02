Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Stardust Power Inc. $SDST

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Stardust Power Stock Performance

Shares of SDST stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Stardust Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stardust Power Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SDST. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stardust Power

In other Stardust Power news, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 173,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $32,985.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,006,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,257.04. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 160,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $30,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 598,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,744.45. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,140 shares of company stock worth $93,724. Company insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

