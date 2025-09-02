Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

