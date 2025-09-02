Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $143,000 in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. $GDO

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

