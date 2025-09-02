Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $16,632,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,310 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,628,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $389,812.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 241,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,175.28. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,457 shares in the company, valued at $810,554.58. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,697 shares of company stock worth $3,327,816. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

