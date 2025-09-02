Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SBA Communications by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 81,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.13.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

