62,500 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.76. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,782.76. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,779.78. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,836 shares of company stock worth $7,040,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

