OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $705,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $384,606,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,334,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $270.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.