OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 4,200 Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,747,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $680,000.

FSUN opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSUN. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

