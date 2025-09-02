Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 91,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $302,774.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,403,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,287.32. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

