DTE Energy Company $DTE Stake Cut by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

