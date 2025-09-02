95,400 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. $ORC Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 896,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 395,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ORC opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.51. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2,038.0%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

