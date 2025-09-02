Head to Head Analysis: ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maplebear and ARTISTdirect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 1 8 16 1 2.65 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maplebear currently has a consensus target price of $55.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Maplebear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.76% 15.69% 11.64% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.38 billion 3.38 $457.00 million $1.73 25.07 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maplebear has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Maplebear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maplebear beats ARTISTdirect on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

