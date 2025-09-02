Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Financial Analysis

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 38.24% 11.06% 4.12% CION Investment -4.57% 9.63% 4.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CION Investment pays out -757.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CION Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and CION Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.94 $45.85 million $1.45 10.02 CION Investment $252.43 million 2.23 $33.90 million ($0.19) -57.00

Stellus Capital Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CION Investment. CION Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellus Capital Investment and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Investment 1 1 0 1 2.33

Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. CION Investment has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given CION Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Summary

CION Investment beats Stellus Capital Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.