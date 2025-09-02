Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.0909.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEU. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $201.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.53. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $264.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $440,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,035,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Letson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

