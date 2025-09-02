Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.8725.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Wall Street Zen cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRO opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Frontline has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Frontline by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Frontline by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

