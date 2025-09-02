Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $101.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.5714.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at $11,223,840. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $104.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.