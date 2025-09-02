Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.7143.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 681,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 284,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 942.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 196,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

