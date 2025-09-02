OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 4,549 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

