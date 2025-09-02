Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $25.33

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2025

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPGGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galapagos

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 5,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 569.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,036,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Stock Down 3.0%

Galapagos stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.