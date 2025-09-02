Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $25.33

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 5,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 569.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,036,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

