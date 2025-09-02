Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $25.33

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.3333.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galapagos
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
Galapagos Stock Down 3.0%
Galapagos stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $33.86.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.