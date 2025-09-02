OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $843,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $537.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $416.00 and a 52 week high of $570.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

