OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $882,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 877,125 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

