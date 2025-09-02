OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Global Payments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

