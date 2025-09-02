OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $923,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

