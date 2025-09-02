OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Shares in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AZZ by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $10,612,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $8,772,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

AZZ Trading Down 1.7%

AZZ stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $421.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,318. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

