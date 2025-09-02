Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $268.85 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

