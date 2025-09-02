OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in Ellington Credit Company $EARN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.50% of Ellington Credit worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NYSE EARN opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit Company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

