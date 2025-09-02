Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

