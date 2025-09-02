Lamb Weston $LW Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

