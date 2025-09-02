BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 127,948 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,948 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

