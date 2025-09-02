BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,833 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in News were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in News by 12,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

