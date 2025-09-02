BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 233.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,642 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8%

OHI stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

