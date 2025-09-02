CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:OHI opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

