CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

