Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,180,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after buying an additional 62,933 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

