Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Judy Chu

Representative Judy Chu (D-California) recently sold shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH). In a filing disclosed on August 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Astrana Health stock on August 19th.

Representative Judy Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) on 8/19/2025.

Astrana Health Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Chu

Judy Chu (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 28th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Chu (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 28th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Judy Chu was born in Los Angeles, California. Chu earned a B.A. from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1974 and a Ph.D. from the California School of Professional Psychology in 1979. Her career experience includes working as a professor with Los Angeles City College and East Los Angeles College. Chu served as the mayor of Monterey Park, California.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

