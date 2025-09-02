CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wormser Freres Gestion grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

