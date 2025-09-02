Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 4.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

