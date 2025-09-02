TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.2222.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $8,632,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 534,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

