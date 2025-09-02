Brokerages Set SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $42.50

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 663.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,779 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,179,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.47. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

