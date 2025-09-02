Critical Review: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Globus Maritime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $225.10 million 2.93 $46.64 million $0.07 44.50 Globus Maritime $34.87 million 0.62 $430,000.00 ($0.04) -26.25

Analyst Ratings

Nordic American Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nordic American Tankers and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.69%. Globus Maritime has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Nordic American Tankers.

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 7.58% 2.64% 1.59% Globus Maritime -2.10% -1.27% -0.77%

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

